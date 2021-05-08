Video: Man stabs two elderly Asian women in broad daylight in US

A shocking video of two elderly women of Asian origin being stabbed by a man in a broad daylight as they waited for the bus has emerged from the US city of San Francisco.

Footage shared on Twitter showed a suspect Patrick Thompson, 54, attacking the two women aged 65 and 85 from their back as they tried to save themselves from his brutal attack.

𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚: after much discussion and debate, I am choosing to show you video I obtained from sources of the two Asian senior women were stabbed along Market Street this week. This was not an easy decision. Here is why: (1/5) #StopAsianHate #AAPI pic.twitter.com/K6Q2ElTn6U — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021



One of the ladies could be seen stumbling away from Thompson during the attack, while another one was seen to collapse onto the street after the blade passed through her arm and into her chest.

Local media reports shared that a large piece of the military-style blade had to be surgically removed from the elder of the two ladies, Chui Fong Eng, after it broke off in her chest.

This is the x-ray of the knife in 85-year old Mrs. Fong’s body.

Like my previous Tweet of the video showing the stabbing— I sat on this photo & debated if showing it provided value & context. Here is why my team & I believe it can. (1/3) #StopAAPIHate #AAPI pic.twitter.com/MhaScycPmW — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021



The younger woman, who was not identified, was stabbed through the lungs, the district attorney said.

Thompson was arrested around two hours after the attack and charged with attempted murder.

