Video: Man stabs two elderly Asian women in broad daylight in US

A shocking video of two elderly women of Asian origin being stabbed by a man in a broad daylight as they waited for the bus has emerged from the US city of San Francisco.

Footage shared on Twitter showed a suspect Patrick Thompson, 54, attacking the two women aged 65 and 85 from their back as they tried to save themselves from his brutal attack.


One of the ladies could be seen stumbling away from Thompson during the attack, while another one was seen to collapse onto the street after the blade passed through her arm and into her chest.

Local media reports shared that a large piece of the military-style blade had to be surgically removed from the elder of the two ladies, Chui Fong Eng, after it broke off in her chest.


The younger woman, who was not identified, was stabbed through the lungs, the district attorney said.

Read More: US Senate passes bill to fight anti-Asian hate crimes

Thompson was arrested around two hours after the attack and charged with attempted murder.

