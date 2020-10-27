WATCH: Man steals phone from woman dying on street

A man was caught on camera stealing a cellphone from an elderly woman as she lay dying on a sidewalk in the United States (US).

The incident occurred in St. Louis city of Missouri on Sunday, according to police.

Footage shows a 64-year-old woman collapse on the sidewalk. A man with a red van walks by and steals her phone before speeding away. He didn’t provide any assistance to the woman who appeared to be unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman was later shifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, having suffered a heart attack.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was jogging in the area when she collapsed, police said.

Comments

comments