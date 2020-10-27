WATCH: Man steals phone from woman dying on street
A man was caught on camera stealing a cellphone from an elderly woman as she lay dying on a sidewalk in the United States (US).
The incident occurred in St. Louis city of Missouri on Sunday, according to police.
Footage shows a 64-year-old woman collapse on the sidewalk. A man with a red van walks by and steals her phone before speeding away. He didn’t provide any assistance to the woman who appeared to be unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said.
The woman was later shifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, having suffered a heart attack.
Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was jogging in the area when she collapsed, police said.