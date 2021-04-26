Man risks life to stop driver from hitting bystanders, video goes viral

TIRANA: An Albanian man became an unexpected hero when he risked his life to stop a reckless driver from injuring bystanders in Tirana.

The incident took place when many people were queued up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Skanderbeg Square area of Tirana.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the terrifying video, a car can be seen rampaging through the streets of Skanderbeg Square. People are seen trying to stop the car from hitting bystanders.

Meanwhile, a man races over and dives right through the open side window, forcing the driver to stop the car.

According to police, the car was being driven by a 32-year-old man who had previously crashed three other cars in the city. He was driving the vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Comments

comments