Man records suicide on TikTok

In an appalling incident, a 24-year-old who wanted to experience the feeling of death lost his life after consuming pesticide. He recorded it all on TikTok in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district in India.

As per reports, the deceased’ mother had scolded him or not earning money. Dhananjaya, a resident of Gouraganahalli, on Saturday evening bought pesticide from a shop and shot a 15-second TikTok video, saying, “I want to experience the feeling of what death would be like. I will try to kill myself.”

Police said that this is not the first time the deceased had done something like this, in past, he had rammed his Bajaj Pulsar bike into a tree to ‘experience’ death but had survived with minor injuries.

Even after repeatedly asking not to do, he continued to do so as he was obsessed with death and posted his opinion regularly on TikTok, where he had 431 followers.

He tied the knot four months ago and was running an autorickshaw on rent. However, his earnings reduced to zero during the lockdown and he wasn’t mentally stable, claimed villagers.

As per investigations, Dhananjaya wanted to scare his mother with his suicide threat and wanted to ‘experience’ death. He consumed poison near a farm but later panicked thinking he would die.

However, he was not in a position to ride back home. He called his friend, who visited the spot and shifted him to the hospital on Saturday night, police said.

Koratagere police registered a case of unnatural death.

