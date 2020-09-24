Man accidentally swallows toothbrush

In a bizarre incident, a man, 39, swallowed a toothbrush while brushing his teeth in Arunachal Pradesh, India.

According to the details, the incident took place when the man was brushing his teeth in the mooring at his house in Roing Lower Dibang Valley on September 15. The man was trying to clean dental cavities with a toothbrush when the it accidently slipped inside.

The man told his family about the incident and subsequently he was rushed to a hospital where his abdomen X-ray was done which was normal. Doctors could not find the brush in his oesophagus.

Surprisingly, the patient was not experiencing much pain. A doctor suggested that the brush must have entered his stomach. The surgeon said, “He only felt a minor discomfort in his upper abdomen.”

A minor surgery was then performed to take the toothbrush out from his stomach. It took around 35 minutes to operate upon him and take the toothbrush out from his abdomen. Hospital sources said that his condition was stable after the surgery.

