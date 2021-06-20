VIDEO: Man throws old sofa out of window and almost kills woman walking below

ISTANBUL: In a shocking incident, a woman narrowly avoided being killed by an old sofa thrown from the window of an building apartment in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to the details, a man who was ‘too lazy’ to take his old sofa downstairs nearly killed his neighbour walking below when he threw it out his window in Uskudar district.

The flat owner, named as Mesut Duran, had bought a sofa to replace the one in his home.

The heart-stopping video of the incident shows the man chose to take the more direct route to throw away his old sofa by hurling it from his third floor window and risked hurting his neighbour in the process.

The video shows his neighbour leaving the block of flats and moments later nearly being flattened by the piece of furniture. And as it lays in pieces next to her she looks up and waves a few times in his direction as she walks away.

The incident was recorded by the building’s security camera in the district of Uskudar in the Turkish province of Istanbul.

Speaking to the news website DHA about the incident, Mesut said, “I bought a new sofa. I looked, and there was no one in front of the building.”

“I decided it was okay to throw the old sofa out of the window. My neighbour came out of the building just as I threw the sofa down. The sofa almost fell on her. She was scared. I was also shocked when she suddenly came out of the building.”

“She’s had a lucky escape. She would have died. I was almost a murderer,” he added.

