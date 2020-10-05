KARACHI: Man to physically assault traffic police staff for asking him to move his vehicle in Gulshan e Iqbal on Monday has been arrested by the police, ARY News reported.

Earlier today a man had parked his vehicle in the no parking zone in Gulshan e Iqbal area of Karachi in spite of traffic police’s insistence not to. The car, parked in the no-parking site, reportedly hindered the traffic flow as well adding misery to people riding on through the road.

The personnel then went up to the man and asked him again to move his car from there to which the man, allegedly furious and condescending, got out from the vehicle and assaulted the traffic sergeant.

Barbaric, reportedly, the man did not stop at just the minor assault but keep torturing the officer. He reportedly pulled on the personnel’s bullet-proof jacket as if to make him more vulnerable to assault, and kept punching him until he knocked him on the ground. He still continued to beat him after he was knocked down.

The man reportedly cried more than a few times that how did the officer dare stop him or ask him to remove his vehicle.

He claimed he was the son of a high-up in the Sindh secretariat and that the sergeant ought not to have dared and asked him to move the vehicle.

According to the latest development in the case, the police have detained the man and have booked him on a number of felonies.

