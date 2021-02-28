Web Analytics
Man uses ‘Bat-Signal’ to lead food delivery driver to his house

A man came up with an innovative idea to help out a food delivery driver to reach the given address without any hassle and delay.

The man used a flashlight pointing towards the sky so that an UberEats delivery driver named Reginald could spot and follow it in order to reach his destination.

He posted on Twitter a photo showing how he guided his food delivery guy to his house with the caption, “UberEats couldn’t find my house so.”

Along with the beacon’s picture, he shared a screenshot that had the text message with the driver.

“Look to the sky. Follow the beacon,” the man wrote. In reply, the driver said, “what? oh my god, I see it.”

The flashlight is similar to the famous “Bat-Signal” made by the superhero Batman in the DC comics and cartoons.

