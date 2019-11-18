Man returns weeding ring lost at beach

One should be considered very lucky to found a ring lost on a vast beach.

And the same happened with a woman who lost it during her vacation trip at a vast beach and after losing all her hope, found it in an unexpected way.

The incident reported in US media outlets, happened with Claire Land, who was on a vacation at Florida beach, along with her family when she lost her ring.

As soon as I realized that I have lost it, I started a rigorous search for it, digging up in the sand, ripping the stroller and backpacks apart but it was not anywhere,” she said while explaining her anxiety after losing the ring. “I thought it was lost forever.”

After failing in her search, she eventually decided to put the issue on the social media site- approaching Dave Mollison and a website called The Ring Finders- with slim chances of finding it.

Mollison was skeptical when he learned that Land had lost the ring on a particularly busy stretch of the beach and worried someone else may have already found it.

“A lot of people go out at night and during the day metal detecting there and I didn’t think it would still be there after a week,” he said.

However, after walking a grid pattern around the area for four hours on Friday Mollison heard a ping from his metal detector and found Land’s ring 10 inches beneath the sand.

Mollison texted a photo of the ring to a grateful Land who was moved to tears by the news it had been found.

“I felt like crying again, but in an awesome way, like just disbelief,” she said.

