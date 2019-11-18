Man who ‘killed’ father, son over WiFi password arrested

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly killing a father and son over alleged theft of his Wifi password, ARY News reported.

As per details, police conducted a raid at the Shah Latif area of Karachi and arrested a suspect identified as Qasim involved in the killing of father and son.

SSP Malir said that accused Qasim was arrested after the family of the deceased accused him of killing the two.

“Investigation with accused is underway,” said SSP Malir while talking to media.

The victims, Farooq and his younger son, Haris were threatened by Qasim over alleged theft of his WiFi password and internet service.

Relatives of the deceased father and son narrate that a case was registered against Qasim for issuing life threats of a serious nature to Adnan who was another of Farooq’s son and a brother of the murdered Haris. After the case was registered, Qasim had gone into hiding.

Haris was a graduate student at Karachi University while his father, Farooq worked at a Steel Mill.

