Man who ‘raped, killed’ minor girl in Gujranwala arrested

GUJRANWALA: Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped and then murdered an eight-year-old girl in Gujranwala.

The regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala said suspect Abdul Ghani was arrested within 24 hours of the occurrence reported to the police.

He said the body of the child was recovered from a field on information provided by the arrested accused.

The girl had went missing three days ago. Her family had registered an abduction case with Aimanabad police station.

Earlier, on Nov 27, a ward boy of a private hospital in Karachi attempted to rape a disabled woman who was unable to defend herself.

The husband of the woman brought her to the facility after she fell ill. After check-ups, the hospital decided to keep her under observation for a few days.

The husband told that when he came to visit his wife during the day, she sat in a corner crying and upon inquiry she told him that a hospital staffer tried to rape her.

A report was registered with the local police station and the accused nabbed. He is currently behind bars and has confessed to his heinous attempt, revealed law enforcement officials.

