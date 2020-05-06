Man wins over $785,000 in lottery after accidentally buying ticket

A lottery ticket bought by an Australian man by accident turned out to be his best mistake ever as he won $785,303 in TattsLotto.

The Hobart man, on the condition of anonymity, said that he bought the ticket by mistake while attempting to play a different drawing. The lucky man said that he wanted to buy a different ticket when he had visited Sandy Bay Lotteries.

“I actually wanted to play the Superdraw this weekend but accidentally bought an entry into last weekend’s TattsLotto draw by mistake.”

“It’s a mistake that led me to have this winning entry, but I’m very happy with that mistake,” he added.

“Yesterday, I checked my ticket on my phone. I didn’t know what to think. I thought it was a joke at first. Even now, I’m not so sure. I’m a bit overwhelmed.”

The Hobart man said that he was making plans for the prize money.

