VIDEO: Man attacks 77-year-old woman with metal pipe, steals her pizza

In a shocking incident, a man wielding a metal pipe struck a woman over the head and stole her pizza in Arizona.

Local police this week released surveillance video that captured the moment the man attacked the woman in Tucson on Twitter, seeking public help in locating the suspect. The incident took place on April 21.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Tucson we need to catch this guy! This 77-Year-old victim is attacked by a suspect as she is exiting a business (in the area of 12th/Ajo). The suspect used a metal pipe to strike her and ran off with her property. You can remain anonymous when contacting 88-Crime. pic.twitter.com/6zx9SqzaDI — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) April 28, 2020

“Tucson we need to catch this guy!” tweeted the police, sharing the 20-second footage.

The video shows the woman leaving the restaurant, located at South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way on the city’s south side, around 3:45 pm. The man standing outside opens the door for the woman as she is exiting and suddenly attacks her and snatchesIDE her pizza pie.

Security at the pizza chain’s ten locations has been beefed up since the incident.

A cop in a Twitter post described the suspect, a regular at the restaurant, as a dark-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, with a wrinkly face standing around 5 feet 6 inches or shorter.

Comments

comments