MIRPUR: Director State Disaster Management Authority Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Saeed Qureshi informed about the rescue and relief efforts being relayed on the ground to the earthquake-affected, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to the media on sight, the director SDMA said that an emergency had been declared in all medical and healthcare facilities of the region, all concerned personnel and authorities are present on the ground to deal with the catastrophe.

He also revealed that Mangla Dam and a power generation facility adjacent to the water reservoir were safe and no damage was incurred to the facilities.

“According to the reports so far, 70 people are injured, we are providing the displaced with medicines, blankets and other needful amenities in the wake of the natural calamity,” said Qureshi.

The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The reports from AJK’s Mirpur stated that deep cracks emerged on roads near the Jatlan Canal situated in Upper Jhelum and several cars were overturned into it.

In another incident, a building in AJK’s Mirpur collapsed and various citizens received severe wounds which are being shifted to the nearby hospital, deputy commissioner told media. However, it is unclear regarding the genre of building and the accurate figure of casualties in the incident.

