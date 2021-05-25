Mango export target set at 150,000 tons for current season

KARACHI: The mango export target for the current season has been set at 150,000 tons that would lead to a generation of US$ 127.5 million revenue for the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (APFVEA), the last year saw a generation of US$120 million from the export of the fruit.

“This year, we have estimated a yield of 1.8 million tonnes of mangoes during the season, ” the association said.

The APFVEA said that the climate effect would greatly impact the harvest this year as it could lead to a loss of 15 percent yield during the ongoing season. “Sindh has been facing an impact on its mango harvest owing to climate change impact as rain and storm could further lessen the production.”

Pakistan’s mango is being praised globally for its taste and is being sent to heads of the states under a trade diplomacy initiative every year.

Last year, President Arif Alvi gifted mangoes to heads of friendly states as well as potential buying countries to showcase the brilliance of Pakistani mangoes.

The gifts of 4,810 kilograms were dispatched to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Singapore, Spain, UK, Italy, and other friendly countries.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne expressed his love for Pakistani delicious mangoes and thanked President Arif Alvi after receiving a gift of Pakistan’s king of fruit.

In a letter written to President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prince of Wales Prince Charles had thanked President Dr. Arif Alvi and said he was amusingly amazed upon receiving the gift.

“Pakistani mangoes are very delicious,” the Prince wrote in a letter and added that he and his wife really appreciate the wonderful gift of mangoes.

Comments

comments