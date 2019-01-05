Veteran actress Manisha Koirala talks about how cancer has given her “a new life”

The veteran Bollywood actress, Manisha Koirala writes in her memoir entitled, “Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life,” that got published last month, about how cancer has given her life a new meaning.

The 48-year-old actress has done justice to the character of Sanjay Dutt’s mother, the legendary actress, Nargis Dutt with an absolute mastery in 2018’s super successful flick, Sanju. The actress is a cancer survivor and has won her battle with an abundance of courage and grace. In a latest interview, she pours her heart out, “It has taken a lot of courage to confront and relive my experiences. But I needed to do so in order to become a true storyteller for the readers’ sake as well as my own.”

According to the ‘Dil Se’ protagonist, extensive use of alcohol and her flawed lifestyle had become important catalysts of her declining health. She says that she would have been attacked by some other disease, if not cancer. “The poor lifestyle I had been leading made my body susceptible to diseases. Had it not been cancer, some other malady would have struck me. In hindsight, on a dark, lonely night, I still wonder what it could have been and whether it would have been better or worse,” she pens in her book.

The immensely doting actress sheds light on how cancer had given a new meaning to her life. She says, “I think cancer came into my life as a gift. My vision is sharper, my mind clearer, my perspective realigned. I have succeeded in transforming my passive-aggressive anger and anxiety into more peaceful expressions.”

Known for her spectacular acting in movies like Sanju and Dil Se, she was born into a well reputed Koirala family and had had her first appearance in Saudagar. The prima donna took a break in 2012 because of her Ovarian cancer. However, she rejoined Bollywood five years later with movies like Lust Stories, Dear Maya and Sanju.

May she keep astonishing her fans with tremendous performances in the future. More power to you Manisha!

