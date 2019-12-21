Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir to get engaged soon

It seems like 2019 is the year of celebrity weddings. Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha and social activist Jibran Nasir are the latest couple who have decided to bid farewell to the year with their engagement.

An invitation card doing has been doing rounds on social media. It reveals that the duo will be getting engaged on December 22.

“Jibran and Mansha would like to invite you to their engagement lunch on 22.12.19,” the card reads.

The engagement is going to be a day ceremony which will be followed by lunch.

People started talking about the chemistry between the two after they danced together at comedian Faiza Saleem’s wedding last year.

Mansha Pasha got married to Asad Farooqi in August 2013. The actress has remained low-key about her private life and that’s why it was unclear whether she was still married or parted ways with her husband.

With her engagement news, it seems like the couple has parted ways and Mansha is ready to start afresh.

Comments

comments