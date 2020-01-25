Mansha Pasha says no one can deny success of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Pakistani actor Mansha Pansha is all praise for hit show Meray Paas Tum Ho and said no one can deny its success.

She took to Twitter and congratulated the entire team of ARY Digital’s much-talked about drama.

“Congratulations to the entire team of Meray Paas Tum Ho! One may disagree with personal opinions but none can deny the success and the talent of everyone involved from the writer to the actors! Here’s hoping that more dramas reach such heights!” she tweeted.

Responding to the criticism being hurled at the drama, the Surkh Chandni actor remarked it is a story: “The industry produces a wide variety of dramas and at the end of the day it is an entertainment industry. Did you search for morality in Game of Thrones? In Hannibal? In You?”

“A drama needs to be well written and its characters should be interesting,” she added.

Meray Paas Tum Ho’s finale will air on ARY Digital today i.e Saturday at 8 pm. It will be available on ARY ZAP before that. It will also be screened in cinemas across the country.

