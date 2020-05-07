Manufacturing of smartphones in country top priority: Aminul Haque

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication on Thursday submitted a summary to the cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), proposing major incentives for manufacturing of smartphones in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the summary has been forwarded to the ECC on the directions of Federal Minster for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque.

Aminul Haque said that manufacturing of smartphones in the country and its availability at affordable prices were his top priorities.

He maintained that manufacturing of smartphones in the country would also create job opportunities for the local people.

Last year on October 8, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said that the government was committed to develop and promote mobile devices manufacturing industry of Pakistan as part of electronic products manufacturing initiative.

Chairing a meeting on Draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy prepared by Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Industries and Production, Razak Dawood had said that the policy will attract new investment, generate employment and make Pakistan global player for electronics manufacturing.

