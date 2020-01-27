Manzoor Pashteen taken into protective custody: sources

PESHAWAR: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen has been taken under protective custody from Peshawar, ARY News reported on Monday.

پشاور: پی ٹی ایم کے سربراہ منظور پشتین کو حفاظتی تحویل میں لے لیا گیا۔ پشاور: پی ٹی ایم کے سربراہ منظور پشتین کو حفاظتی تحویل میں لے لیا گیا۔#BreakingNews #ManzoorPashteen #ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Sunday, January 26, 2020

According to sources, Manzoor Pashteen was taken into protective custody during an late night operation in Peshawar.

The PTM chief is named in several cases of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan, the sources said and added he is being shifted to DI Khan where an FIR has been registered against him.

Sources said four accomplice of Manzoor were also taken into custody and were shifted to jail.

The PTM, formerly Mehsud Tahaffuz Movement, gained momentum following the extra-judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi. It sought capital punishment for the prime suspect in Naqeebullah murder case, former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, recovery of missing persons and removal of landmines in tribal areas.

