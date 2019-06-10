NAB approves corruption refrences against Manzoor Qadir ‘Kaka’

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Pakistan announced that a reference against Manzoor Qadir, alias ‘Kaka’ has been approved today, ARY News reported on Monday.

A spokesman for the anti-graft watchdog told that Qadir along with 15 others has been named in the corruption reference.

It has been revealed that important officers are also included in the NAB reference.

Qadir the Ex-DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) who is considered a close and personal friend of former President Asif Zardari has been synonymous with land grabbing and china cutting in Sindh.

The decision was made in an executive board meeting of NAB, Karachi informed the spokesman.

Further charges on the former SBCA Director include misuse of authority and fraud.

He is also been alleged with using under handed tactics to seize and allot a plot situated on Nehr-e-Khayyam area of Karachi.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested ex-President Asif Ali Zardari earlier in the day after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in the mega money laundering case.

It is pertinent to note that both the PPP leaders’ interim bail was extended five times during the court proceedings pertaining to the reference.

