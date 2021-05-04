Inquiry against Manzoor Wassan being closed, NAB informs SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan until June 22, in the assets and power abuse case, ARY News reported.

At the out of the hearing, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor about the status of the inquiry against Wassan.

The investigation office (IO) has sent his recommendations to the NAB headquarters to close the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan, the NAB prosecutor replied to Justice Kalhoro.

To this, the counsel of the PPP leader stated that in the last hearing of the case, the court was told that the graft-buster body is closing inquiry. “We are removing legal objections in closing the inquiry,” the NAB prosecutor replied.

After hearing arguments from both the side, the SHC bench extended the interim bail of Manzoor Wassan until June 17 and sought progress report from the NAB on the same date.

According to the NAB, the PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed in filing references against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.

Comments

comments