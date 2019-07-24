Manzoor Wattoo submits his reply in power abuse case in NAB

LAHORE: Former minister for industries and production Manzoor Wattoo has submitted answers of the questions asked by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry related to illegal recruitments in the Utility Corporations of Pakistan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Wattoo served as federal minister of industries and production in the year 2008.

The former minister appeared before the accountability bureau Lahore chapter and submitted his reply on the NAB’s queries.

Responding to allegations leveled against him on the last appearance before NAB, Watto had said the jobs were awarded in the light of the federal cabinet decision in 2008.

“It was decided to open 1,500 stores and generate 3,500 jobs”, he said.

On March 7, the NAB had launched an inquiry of power abuse against Manzoor Wattoo.

Read more: Manzoor Wattoo quits PPP, formally joins PTI

According to sources, Manzoor Wattoo showered favors to friends and favorites during his ministerial term in year 2008 with illegal postings and recruitment.

He had illegally hired over 400 employees in the corporation, the informed sources said.

Wattoo had joined Pakistan People’s Party after winning two National Assembly seats in 2008 general election as an independent.

He served as federal minister for Industries and Production in the PPP government of prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Comments

comments