Saudi Arabia releases never-before-seen images of Maqam-e-Ibrahim

Saudi Arabia has captured detailed images of the Maqam-e-Ibrahim located in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The never-before-seen images of the Station of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) have been captured with a new technique that uses stacked panoramic focus.

Detailed Pictures of Maqam e Ibrahim (Station of Abraham) taken recently. pic.twitter.com/4w7U8MgSuK — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 5, 2021

A day earlier, Saudi officials released crystal clear close-up images of Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone) of the Ka’aba in Makkah. The Black Stone was photographed for seven hours to produce a single image with the highest resolution, according to Saudi authorities.

The images are up to 49,000 megapixels and took 50 hours to develop.

Technical Information Shooting Time: 7 hours.

Number of Photos: 1050 Fox Stack Panorama.

Image Resolution: 49,000 Mega Pixels.

Processing Time: More Than 50 Working Hours. https://t.co/E9xktWDGJr pic.twitter.com/MOUWWJZbHA — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) May 3, 2021

