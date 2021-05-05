Web Analytics
Saudi Arabia releases never-before-seen images of Maqam-e-Ibrahim

Maqam-e-Ibrahim

Saudi Arabia has captured detailed images of the Maqam-e-Ibrahim located in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The never-before-seen images of the Station of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) have been captured with a new technique that uses stacked panoramic focus.

A day earlier, Saudi officials released crystal clear close-up images of Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone) of the Ka’aba in Makkah. The Black Stone was photographed for seven hours to produce a single image with the highest resolution, according to Saudi authorities.

The images are up to 49,000 megapixels and took 50 hours to develop.

