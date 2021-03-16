MARDAN: A bride from Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded books worth Rs 100,000 as a haq mehr from her husband instead of jewelry, cash amount and other valuables.

Haq mehr is the obligatory payment — made in the form of money, jewelry, home goods, furniture and/or any other form of property — made by a man directly to his wife-to-be upon taking her hand in marriage.

However, the woman from Mardan has set an example for the other women by demanding books of Rs 100,000 from her husband.

A video clip that went viral on social media showed Naila Shamal saying that she demanded books of Rs 100,000 as Haq Mehr from her husband at her wedding. Naila who is a lecturer and has done a Ph.D. in Pashto has married a man who is also a Ph.D. lecturer.

“Every woman wants gold and money, but as a writer, I asked for books.”

“I put this demand of books just to condemn many other wrong customs and traditions,” said Naila Shamal in a video message.

The video first went viral on Twitter and garnered more than 29,000 views and was retweeted more than 350 times since shared on a social media platform.

A bride Naila Shamal in Mardan KPK, Pakistan demanded books in Haq Mehr, worth 100k. The bride and the groom both are writers. How much you love books? 😍 pic.twitter.com/zTQAVncYkF — Mona Farooq Ahmad (@MFChaudhryy) March 16, 2021

Comments

comments