MARDAN: The process to reopen Mardan’s Union Council Manga after 109 patients tested negative for deadly coronavirus has begun on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Mushtaque Hussain, 29 villages are have been de-sealed in the first phase. 35 per cent of the area has been opened while rest will be opened phase wise.

The villages were disinfected before de-sealing.

The decision to de-seal parts of the union council was taken after a high-level meeting in the wake of improved situation in Manga.

Overall 525 people were tested in district Mardan from which 88 were tested positive.

On Saturday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had said in his tweet that follow up random testing in Manga, Mardan shown 109 / 109 randomly selected people tested for #coronavirus – with negative results.

The Mardan’s UC Manga was placed under lockdown for 14+ days over threat of the coronavirus. The lockdown showed positive results with the help of the people.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 50 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 3277.

