Margalla Hills fire brought under control

ISLAMABAD: A fire that broke out on Islamabad’s scenic Margalla Hills three days back has been brought under control, according to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The CDA administration said the blaze erupted at three different locations of the hilly area, including Saidupur, Tilhar Village and Pir Sohawa. It was doused after hectic efforts of CDA employees.

“90% fire has been brought under control at 3 locations at Margallah Hills National Park,” the CDA said in a tweet. The fire damaged only bushes and grass itself, it added.

CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed himself supervised the firefighting operation. The fire engulfed around 25 acres in the Pir Sohawa area, 12 acres in Saidupur, 15 acres in Tilhar Village.

As many as 200 CDA firefighters, six bowsers, and different vehicles took part in the operation.

Earlier, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir tweeted, “Trail-3 fire has been controlled by both staff efforts IWMB and CDA staff, Alhamdulillah. Sterling effort, given the resource constraints and the magnitude of fire.”

ٹریل-3 میں آگ پر قابو پا لیا گیا ہے، عملے کی بروقت کاروائی سے۔ Margalla Hills. Trail-3 fire has been controlled by both staff efforts IWMB and CDA staff, Alhamdulillah. Sterling effort, given the resource constraints and the magnitude of fire. pic.twitter.com/sIP04Xjkko — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) May 28, 2021

