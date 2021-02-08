Web Analytics
Actor Mariam Ansari ties the knot with former cricketer Moin Khan’s son

mariam ansari Owais Khan

Dil Lagi actor Mariam Ansari is now the daughter-in-law of former Pakistan cricket captain Moin Khan after tying the knot with his son, Owais Khan, here on Sunday. 

The couple, who have been in a relationship for some time, have been treating their followers to timely updates from their wedding on their Instagram stories, with friends and family also sharing pictures and videos from the event.

Many celebs from the industry were a part of the love birds’ big day, including Hania Aamir, Faysal Qureshi, and Naveed Raza among others.

The groom’s father, Moin Khan also took to Instagram to share in his son’s big day, writing, “Welcome to the Khan family Mariam.”

 

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also congratulated the couple on Instagram.

According to reports, while the nikkah was done in Karachi over the weekend, the baraat and valima are scheduled for December 2021.

