Marina Khan tests positive for coronavirus

As the third wave of coronavirus continues to sweep across the country, veteran actor Marina Khan has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Khan shared the news with her followers on Instagram with a series of videos. “I have COVID, and this is my room and me, all alone for the next fourteen days,” she announced.

The renowned actor went on to share that she wasn’t really scared before contracting the virus, and urged people to not pay heed to people who aren’t taking it seriously. “It’s very real, it’s out there.”

Taking the diagnosis in stride, Khan seems determined to fight the disease in her videos and elaborated that she does not have any severe symptoms, except fatigue, and fever.

“Please look after yourselves, stay safe,” she added, urging people to observe SOPs especially with Eid coming up. “Unfortunately a lot of us including me will observe the first Eid after COVID-related deaths of their relatives. Please don’t make your Eid a depressing one by violating SOPs and flocking towards malls and markets,” she wrote.

She also touched upon the “devastating” COVID situation in India, sending prayers for the country.

Khan is the latest in a new spate of celebs falling prey to the virus, with actor Ali Safina also announcing that he has tested positive.

