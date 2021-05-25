Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mark Ruffalo gets schooled by Twitterverse after change of stance on Palestine issue

Mark Ruffalo Withdraw Support Palestine

Mark Ruffalo is the latest public figure to fold under pressure for his early support to the Palestinian cause, saying that he was “mistaken” and that “Israel is not committing genocide”.

Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel universe, took to Twitter early on Tuesday, May 25, to take back his support for Palestine, tweeting, “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”.”

“It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole,” he added.

The 53-year-old actor was one of the first celebrities to lend his support to Palestine at the start of Israel’s offensive in Sheikh Jarrah and the Gaza Strip on May 11. He followed it up with several tweets and retweets in support of the cause.

Ruffalo had earlier retweeted a tweet that read, “I know its frustrating to see newly mainstream descriptions of Palestinian reality being portrayed as responsible for acts of antisemitism but I urge you all to focus on this truth: we Palestinians wholly reject antisemitism & its not compatible with our liberation movement.”

His suggestion that there Israel is not committing genocide was met with much disagreement with one user replying, “Take it from a Jew, the term genocide is fitting since it is indeed the aim of Zionism to remove every Arab from the land, which has been done by ethnic cleansing and mass murders.”

Many also cited the UN definition of genocide, saying that it perfectly fits Israel’s actions against Palestine.

“As an attorney, I have long avoided calling it genocide. No longer,” said another user.

Yet another user commented that it was shameful for Ruffalo to conflate criticism of Israel with anti-semitism.

Ruffalo’s backtracking from his initial support doesn’t come as a surprise as more public figures continue to withdraw or minimize their support for Palestine in the wake of Israel’s claim that criticizing its actions is anti-semitic.

Many have also suggested that more powerful elements may be at play behind the scenes, but no proof of this exists yet.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Pep Guardiola wins England’s manager of the year award

Lifestyle

Alka Yagnik is a fan of Imran Abbas’ singing!

Lifestyle

Lady Gaga says she was raped by a producer at 19

Lifestyle

Michael Jackson’s family accuse BBC’s Martin Bashir for trickery

[X] Close