Marriage Halls to reopen in Sindh before August 02 amid COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI: Marriage in the Sindh province will be allowed to reopen before August 02 after the marriage halls association and the provincial government held successful talks on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

Head of the Marriage Halls Association Rana Raees while confirming the development said that the government had agreed to reopen the halls before August 02.

“The government has sought recommendations on SOPs from the owners,” he said adding that comprehensive precautionary measures will be devised after consultations.

He said that the marriage halls would completely abide by the government SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on Monday announced to reopen marriage halls in the province from the first week of the September amid country-wide protest from the halls association over continuous closure of businesses during coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the Marriage Halls Association on Monday threatened to march towards the Chief Minister House in Karachi if they were not allowed to resume their businesses under devised coronavirus SOPs.

Addressing protestors outside the Karachi Press Club, Head of the Marriage Halls Association Rana Raees said that wedding halls remained shut till today due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The government has allowed other businesses to reopen under devised SOPs, however they remain reluctant to allow halls to operate,” he said.

He said that they had given a demo to the government to reopen marriage halls while following the SOPs.

“We have gone bankrupt due to the ongoing financial crisis amid the pandemic,” he said and demanded of the government to allow the halls to operate under the SOPs.

He further warned that in case of a continuing ban, they could extend the scope of their protest and could march towards the chief minister’s house for the approval of their demands.

