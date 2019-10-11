Slip of tongue: PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb calls own leader ‘incompetent’

LAHORE: In a slip of tongue, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb called her own party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, ‘incompetent’ and ‘selected’, ARY News reported on Friday.

The charged PML-N leader, in her media talk in Lahore, today, mistakenly said ‘incompetent’ and ‘selected’ prime minister Nawaz Sharif is incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat Jail today.

Soon after, realising her mistake, Aurangzeb looked doleful.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker had also chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ during a protest outside the Punjab Assembly against the incumbent government.

Member Punjab Assembly, Uzma Bokhari chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan, during a protest. When she realised her mistake, she had stopped quickly and changed the slogan.

The leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was also present during the protest.

