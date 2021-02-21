Never before seen pics of Mars surface emerge

Stunning images have come up from Mars after three new Mars spacecraft headed for the red planet — China’s first rover, a new NASA rover and an orbiter from the UAE. and the NASA Perseverance rover.

The photos shared from the spacecraft shed light on the surface of the Red Planet. Following are some of the images sent from the rovers.

A gully in the sand dunes of Matara Crater on the surface of the red planet, carved by seasonal dry ice that accumulates each year.

A field of barchan sand dunes appear turquoise blue on the surface of Mars in this enhanced image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Two geologically young craters on the surface of the red planet.

Cliffs of ancient ice on the surface of Mars, featuring brown dusty cliff walls and light blue ice. Dunes on Mars are almost free of their seasonal ice cover during early Martian summer, with pockets of ice still visible in areas protected by shade, as seen in this Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image. The surface of Mars after a meteoroid hit and exploded, creating an impact crater 5 meters across that triggered a one-kilometer-long slope streak, or avalanche. Image taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. A view of the Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast red planet’s canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. Image taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. A view shows Mars in a picture taken after UAE’s Hope Probe entered orbit in the first Arab Mars mission, February 2021. Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on the red plant. An impact crater on red planet is seen in an image taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. Read More: NASA’s Perseverance rover sends first image from the surface of Mars The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth.

