Reporter Martin Bashir to not face charges for 1995 Diana interview

UK police on Thursday said they would not launch a formal probe into claims of underhand tactics by BBC journalist Martin Bashir to secure a 1995 television interview with the late Princess Diana.

The November 1995 interview was watched by a record 22.8 million people and saw Diana detail her collapsing marriage to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.

Famously, she said, “there were three people” in her marriage — her, Charles, and his long-time lover Camilla Parker-Bowles — and also that she had been unfaithful.

But rumors have swirled ever since about how Bashir secured the interview.

London’s Metropolitan Police, however, said it was “not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation” into allegations of wrong-doing.

Commander Alex Murray said detectives had received information about the interview, which had been assessed by specialists, lawyers, and prosecutors.

“No further action will be taken,” he said in a statement.

“In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it.”

Last November, the BBC announced its own investigation, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, after calls from Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer.