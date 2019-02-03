German Ambassador gets his bicycle a makeover in Pakistani style!

A week ago, Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler had bought a Pakistan-made bicycle after hours of struggle in Rawalpindi.

“Uff, was a hard choice day! wanted to buy a bicycle made in Pakistan, it was hard to find one, but finally bought a read one”, the envoy had tweeted.

uff,was a hard-choice day! wanted to buy a bicycle MADE IN PAKISTAN.

first,it was hard to find one.All foreign made!! then finally found it in #rawalpindi. then get stuck between Sohrab or peco? Finally,bought this red one. Also has a horn 'i❤my bike"

what do u guys think of it? pic.twitter.com/Zd5DXLQYdK — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) January 26, 2019

Kobler, however, didn’t reveal his plans for the bike’s makeover, until today, when he tweeted that his new bicycle was painted with Pakistan’s traditional truck art.

“Here it is!! My Pakistani bicycle is ready with amazing truck art. Haha, love it now more”, he tweeted.

He further wrote that he rode the bicycle in the streets of Rawalpindi and that it ‘felt great.

Here it is!! My pakistani bicycle is ready with amazing truck art. Haha, love it now more 😍. Rode it in the streets of Pindi. feels great! Horn also works, in case you are wondering😉

Let me know what do you think of colors? pic.twitter.com/sSRJ1YAoNS — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) February 3, 2019

His bicycle’s makeover received overwhelming response from the Pakistani tweeps, who not only lauded the ambassador’s idea but also thanked him for promoting the truck art, a form of expression native to Pakistan.

One of his followers even tweeted pictures of Multan’s traditional tile work, suggesting the envoy to try the design next time.

Kudos to you!! You have converted it into a piece of art …. Will look great in a traditional decor theme….getting ideas!! 😀😀. I'm sure you will love Multani Ceramic Decorative Tiles too …available at brick shop/factories on GT Road near Giga Mall. pic.twitter.com/UwvH3PaAJY — Naved Haqqi (@navedhaqqi) February 3, 2019

Another person wrote that Martin Kobler felt more like Pakistan’s ambassador than Germany’s.

Love to see you always on tweeter Mr. @KoblerinPAK

You are always looks like the embasider of Pakistan not the German

Thanks once again for promoting the culture of Pakistan in the world. Salute to you — غیر سماجی (@wait_and_watch_) February 3, 2019

