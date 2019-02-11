Martyrdom anniversary of Maqbool Butt being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The 35th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri freedom leader Muhammad Maqbool Butt is being observed on Monday on both sides of the Line of Control with the firm determination to continue the struggle till achievement of the right to self-determination.

Maqbool Butt was hanged on February 11, 1984, in Tihar Jail of New Delhi and was buried within the jail premises.

Seminars, rallies and protest demonstrations will be held at different places to press for the return of mortal remains of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru Shaheed to their motherland for a proper burial.

Complete shutdown was observed in Indian occupied Kashmir on Saturday to mark the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Afzal Guru.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The leadership had also called for shutdown in the territory and a march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday to press the demand for return of the mortal remains of Muhammad Afzal Guru and renowned Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to occupied Kashmir for decent burial.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013 for his role in Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies were buried in the premises of the jail.

