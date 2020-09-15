Accused in Marwah rape-cum-murder case confess to crime

KARACHI: Two accused in rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old Marwah in Essa Nagri on Tuesday confessed to their crime, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the investigation report presented by the police in the case before an anti-terrorism court, both the accused namely Faiz alias Faizu and Abdullah have confessed to their crime of raping and killing of Marwah.

As per the report, Faiz was living near Marwah’s house who abducted her and took to his house, where he along with his accomplice Abdullah raped minor girl Marwah.

Faiz in his confessional statement said that the girl was raped till death and later, her body was thrown at a trash heap in the area after wrapping her in a piece of cloth.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court had granted physical remand of two suspects in the rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old girl Marwah until September 26.

Read more: Police add terrorism clause in Marwah rape, murder case

The court handed over the custody of Faiz and Abdullah to police on physical remand on its request for further investigation into the case. The court had directed the investigation officer to present them on next hearing.

Marwah was found raped and murdered on Sept 6, two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area . Police said the girl’s body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot.

