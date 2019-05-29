Maryam denounces police action against PPP workers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz condemned on Wednesday police action against PPP workers in Islamabad.

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said in a tweet that the person who attacked the Prime Minister House, Parliament and PTV headquarters and paralysed the capital during the 2014 sit-ins for four months couldn’t put up with even a small protest.

Maryam said the premier was afraid because he had come to power by foul means. “Torture inflicted on political workers of the PPP by those who stole votes is condemnable,” she said.

Earlier today, the Islamabad police used water cannons against the PPP workers who gathered outside the NAB office to show solidarity with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the occasion of his appearance before a probe team in connection with its investigation into Park Lane Estate case.

The Islamabad IG ordered the police to enforce Section 144 of the PPC as over 2,000 security personnel were deployed on the Islamabad-Kashmir Highway with all routes leading to the office sealed.

At least 40 workers were arrested for trying to cross the NAB office gate.

Bilawal appeared before the NAB team that quizzed him for 30 minutes after which he was handed over a questionnaire comprising of 32 questions.

Sources said the PPP chairman failed to give satisfactory answers to the questions put to him by the probe team.

