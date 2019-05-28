‘Imran a puppet, pawn’: Maryam fires broadside at PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz lamented on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power has been jailed.

Addressing a ceremony organised in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, she said the PML-N supreme leader who made the country’s defence impregnable is languishing in prison.

Firing a broadside at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maryam said he came to power by foul means, questioning “What NRO a person who is reliant on others will give?”

“Imran, you are a puppet, a pawn and dance to someone else’s tunes,” she said and asked him to explain as to who is asking his government for a NRO-like deal.

The PML-N vice president said Indian prime ministers Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to visit Nawaz Sharif. “You have come to power by foul means due to which your phone call is not answered,” she said in a reference to PM Khan’s attempts to contact Modi but receiving no response in Feb this year.

She said Pakistan was suffering from enormous problems despite being a nuclear power, adding that the country will face such conditions if inept and incompetent people will rule it.

Ms Sharif asked why the dollar was going down if the previous rulers were thieves.

