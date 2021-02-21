Maryam, ministers head to Daska as political temperature runs high

SIALKOT: Federal ministers and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz head towards Daska as the political temperature in NA-75 runs high after Friday’s by-polling in the constituency, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results were withheld on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan after fears of alteration shown by the polling staff.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry are reaching Daska today, where they will hold a joint presser with Usman Dar and Ali Asjad Mali, the PTI candidate in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Maryam Nawaz along with the senior party leadership is reaching Daska.

Tension remained high during by-poll in the area on Friday and two political workers were killed and more than five were injured in firing in the area.

SACM Punjab Fridous Ashiq Awan held PML-N responsible for the death of their supporters.

The ECP has withheld the announcement of the results after the polling staff went missing in the area.

