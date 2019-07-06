Web Analytics
Maryam Nawaz shows video, says judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday showed journalists a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik claiming the judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, showed reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

“No evidence that a single penny has been shifted from Pakistan. No evidence of shifting any money by accused from Pakistan,” Maryam translated the judge Arshad Malik as saying from the video.

The judge was talking to a PML-N worker Nasir Butt who is also friends with him.

The PML-N leader claimed that the judge also said that he found “no evidence of any embezzlement of funds by Hussain Nawaz (her brother) in Pakistan or Saudi Arabia” and there is absolutely “no link between Nawaz Sharif and the properties in London”.

The PML-N leader also claimed that her father and family presented all sorts of evidences in the court during the hearing of accountability cases against them but none was accepted and today “the reason is before everyone”.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the judge was blackmailed into issuing the verdict against her father and that her father became a victim of “political revenge”.

