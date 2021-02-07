Maryam Nawaz’s daughter in ICU after car accident

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehrun Nisa was severely injured after her car met an accident in Lahore on Sunday, according to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The PML-N spokesperson said in a statement that Mehrun Nisa, daughter of the party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz suffered a head injury in a car accident and currently is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital and undergone surgery.

According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, the condition of Mehrun Nisa is out of danger now.

مریم نوازشریف کی بڑی صاحبزادی حادثے میں زخمی ہوگئیں، آئی سی یو میں روبہ صحت ہیں سر پرشدید چوٹ آنے پر انہیں ہسپتال لیجایا گیا جہاں ان کی سرجری ہوئی مہرالنساءاس وقت آئی سی یو میں ہیں تاہم الحمداللہ اب وہ خطرے سے باہر ہیں ترجمان پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) مریم اورنگزیب — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 7, 2021

In a statement, she said that the PML-N vice president has cancelled her Hyderabad departure to participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering scheduled on February 9.

صاحبزادی کے آئی سی یو میں ہونے کی وجہ سے مریم نوازشریف کی حیدرآباد روانگی منسوخ کردی گئی ہے اپیل ہے کہ مہرالنساء کی جلد صحت یابی کیلئے دعا فرمائیں — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 7, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Monday for the PDM’s upcoming public gathering on February 9 (Tuesday).

Read More: PDM to hold ‘historic’ rally in Hyderabad on Feb 9: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah claimed on Saturday that there would a “historic” rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of almost all opposition parties, in Hyderabad on February 9.

Talking to the media in Sehwan, the chief minister said that people from all walks of life would attend the PDM rally scheduled in Hyderabad on coming Tuesday.

Comments

comments