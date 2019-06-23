Maryam Nawaz refutes rumors of differences within Sharif family

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maraym Nawaz on Sunday rejected the rumors of differences among the Sharif family, ARY News reported.

“My yesterday’s press conference was taken out of context, Sharif family is united and there are no differences,” said PML-N leader in a statement.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif is a party president and every decision of party was finalized after taking him into confidence.

“In my press conference I just highlighted the incompetence of the government which has made the economy a ‘joke’,” she said while clarifying his comments regarding meesaq-e-maeeshat” (charter of economy) offer as “mazaq-e-maeeshat.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said that she considers this “meesaq-e-maeeshat” (charter of economy) offer as “mazaq-e-maeeshat”.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz maintained offering charter of economy to Imran Khan is like giving him an NRO as he, due to his incompetence, caused irreparable damage to the economy and now wants opposition to become a part of his failure on economic front.

The daughter of former PM and PML-N’s lifelong leader Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz maintained that party president Shehbaz Sharif has his views and she has her views and in her personal opinion, this suggestion will only benefit “Nalaiq-e-Azam” (the biggest incompetent) Imran Khan for he has not only failed to revive the economy but in fact harmed it.

Read More: PML-N clearly divided into two factions: Firdous Ashiq Awan

“This guy (Imran Khan) not only stole a whole election but is now ruining the economy due to his incompetence so he wants opposition’s stamp on his failing economic policies that we should never provide him, he (Imran Khan) should be made an example,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz said that it is interesting to note that the PM is not ready to sit with the opposition on any other matter but is ready to “get his failing economic policies stamped by other parties”.

The PML-N leader maintained that the PML-N president Shehbaz will put his suggestion before the party and then a decision will be made.

Comments

comments