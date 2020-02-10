LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s ECL plea on February 18

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) to hear the plea of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on February 18, ARY News reported on Monday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will hear the case.

On Saturday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had constituted a new bench for the hearing of the Maryam Nawaz’s plea to strike down her name from the ECL, after the bench, hearing the case, earlier, was dissolved.

Maryam Nawaz’s plea

The PML-N leader in her petition said that the LHC had ordered the federal cabinet to decide on removing her name from the ECL but it decided not to remove her name from the no-fly-list.

She pleaded that her father Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating and he was under medical treatment out of the country. “Being his daughter his care is my responsibility,” the PML-N leader said.

She pleaded to the court to issue an order for removal of her name from the ECL and returning of her passport.

Shehbaz calls for allowing Maryam to visit Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Feb 5, said that Nawaz Sharif’s health situation is still critical and they have to change the treatment procedures twice owing to the absence of his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

He said that Maryam Nawaz should have been with Nawaz Sharif at that moment but she is not allowed to travel abroad to meet her ailing father. “Nawaz’ current health condition is critical owing to complex and deadly diseases faced by him,” the PML-N leader said.

