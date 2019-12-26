Maryam Nawaz’s ECL plea likely to be heard after court vacations

LAHORE: A petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) could not be heard today due to court vacations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The case was fixed for hearing today in a bench of the Lahore High Court comprises of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu but both of the judges went to leave in the court’s winter vacations.

The petition will likely to be heard after the court vacations.

The PML-N leader in her petition said that the high court had ordered the federal cabinet to decide on removing her name from the ECL but it decided not to remove her name from the no-fly-list.

She pleaded that her father Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating and he was under medical treatment out of the country. “Being his daughter his care is my responsibility,” the PML-N leader said.

She pleaded to the court to issue an order for removal of her name from the ECL and returning of her passport.

In an earlier hearing, her counsel Amjad Pervez in his arguments had said that the name of her client was placed on the ECL without affording her an opportunity of a fair hearing.

The counsel had said the ruling PTI, being a rival of the PML-N, will not allow Maryam to fly to London as some federal ministers are too openly saying that they will not allow her to go out of the country.

The high court had later adjourned further hearing of the plea till December 26.

The case will now likely be heard after the court vacations.

Comments

comments