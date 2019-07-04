ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan conducted a hearing on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf demanding the disqualification of current Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, Maryam Nawaz Sharif from party designation, ARY News reported.

A petition filed by PTI’s parliamentary secretary Maleeka Bukhari is being presided over by the Chief Elections Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza who is heading a 3 member commission overlooking the matters.

Barristers, ZafarUllah and Jahangir Jadoon both were in the vicinity to present their arguments.

The Chief election commissioner inquired if the lawyers had submitted their answers yesterday?

To this the PTI lawyer answered that he had not received the answers from his client as yet.

The ECP ordered PTI to submit their answers as soon as possible and adjourned proceedings till August 1.

Read More: PML-N accused of taking U-turn over Maryam’s appointment as party’s vice president

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 9 challenged Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The application challenging her appointment is finalised by the PTI’s lawmakers.

“Awarding party position to Maryam Nawaz is in contradiction with the constitution and law of the land”, the plea read.

The daughter of erstwhile prime minister was convicted in the corruption reference and in this regard she is not illegal to hold any political or public office.

It may be recalled that on May 6, Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to challenge Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as vice president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Maryam Nawaz is convicted from the court, how she can hold a party position”, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said.

Comments

comments