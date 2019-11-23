Maryam Nawaz wishes to go abroad, says PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Ataullah Tarar, on Friday said that his party’s senior leader Maryam Nawaz wishes to go abroad to look after her ailing father, former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif.

مسلم لیگ ن کی خواہش زبان پر آخر کار آہی گئی مسلم لیگ ن کی خواہش زبان پر آخر کار آہی گئی — مریم نواز بیرون ملک نواز شریف کے پاس جانا چاہتی ہیں — لیکن فیصل واوڈا نے کہا کسی صورت مریم نواز کو باہر نہیں جانے دیا جائے گا#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Speaking during ARY News show ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Tarar said that Maryam Nawaz wants to go abroad to look after her ailing father and her party is mulling over the possibilities of making her wish come true through legal means.

“A legal consultation, a thought process is underway, and there is a legal way too but final decision and the timing of such a petition is yet to be agreed upon,” said Tarar.

Soon after the show, federal minister Faisal Vawda said that the government will not strike her name off the Exit Control List (ECL) come what may.

“I have said previously that they will deliberately create situations that allow her uncle (Shehbaz Sharif) and then herself to go abroad

Earlier this week, former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who was serving a prison sentence, left the country to receive medical treatment in London. Sharif reportedly had an immune system disorder and other health problems.

His brother Shehbaz – who also traveled with Nawaz – signed a court document that said: “If at any stage, the federal government has credible information that Nawaz Sharif is living abroad despite his fitness to travel, a representative from Pakistan’s High Commission would have a right to meet with his physician(s) to verify or confirm about his health.”

Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who is also on bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, has her name on the ECL and her passport is with the authorities as the court, which granted her bail, had ordered her to surrender her passport to secure release.

Comments

comments