Maryam Nawaz invites Bilawal Bhutto at Raiwind tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has sent an invitation to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a meeting on Sunday (tomorrow).

As per a tweet by the official Twitter account of PML-N, Maryam invited Bilawal for a meeting tomorrow.

The tweet said “the PPP chairman will go to Raiwind tomorrow on Saturday at 1:30 pm.”

پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن کی نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف کی پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کو دعوت پی پی پی چئیرمین کل بروز اتوار دوپہر ڈیڑھ بجے (1:30) رائیونڈ جائیں گے اس موقع پر دونوں جانب سے چند قریبی رفقاء شریک ہوں گے — PML(N) (@pmln_org) June 15, 2019

On this occasion, few other members from either side will also be in attendance, the tweet added.

It is worth recalling that previously in May, Bilawal hosted an Iftar dinner for the leaders hailing from the opposition parties at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PTM leaders Ali Wazir, Muhsin Dawar, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch, PPP leaders Khurshid Shah, Raza Rabbani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Yousuf Raza Gillani among others attended the event.

It is to be noted that the opposition parties, PPP and PML-N, are rattled by the recent series of apprehensions of their top brass at the hands of NAB. Moreover, the opposition has decided to hold an anti-government protest.

