KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Karachi on Friday evening where she will address a press conference, ARY News reported.

PML-N senior leader Muhammad Zubair said that Maryam will address a press conference in Karachi today before departing to Lahore at 7:00 pm.

Following the Maryam’s arrival, the leadership reached to Karachi airport to welcome her.

Maryam Nawaz will hold a meeting with PML-N Sindh leaders at the airport due to closure of roads following the ongoing sit-ins across the metropolis, sources said.

Earlier, Maryam had paid a visit to Quetta to express solidarity with the families of Machh massacre victims yesterday.

