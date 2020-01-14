Maryam Nawaz’s name placed on ECL in CSM case: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday placed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The cabinet meeting gives the approval to put names of Maryam Nawaz and Javed Latif on ECL after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended putting the PML-N leaders on ECL.

This recommendation was made in a letter penned by the NAB Lahore to the Interior Ministry to place Maryam’s name on the ECL in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

It is to be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz’s name is already placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in Al Azizia reference, which she had challenged in the LHC. The high court is set to Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the ECL on January 15.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

